SOUTH Dublin County Council are monitoring the use of scrambler bikes between Glenshane and Rossfield estates in Tallaght as it’s “causing damage” to the local green space according to a councillor, reports Alessia Micalizzi.

At the Tallaght area meeting on Monday, May 26, Councillor Kay Keane (PBP) asked the Council if there are plans for “traffic calming measures” in the area.