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GAA Club ‘lip sync for their lives’ to raise funds for astro
At the launch were Joanne, Jenny, Niamh and Tracy (Spice Girls).

GAA Club ‘lip sync for their lives’ to raise funds for astro

Ellen GoughMarch 20, 2026 11:55 am

Up to forty members of a Tallaght GAA club are getting ready to ‘lip-sync for their lives’, to raise funds for a new astroturf pitch.

Thomas Davis GAA Club will hold a Lip-Sync Battle fundraiser at the Green Isle Hotel on April 18, where 11 groups will perform a number to raise money and win prizes on the night.

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