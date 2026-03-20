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Dad Paul (59) recovers from brain and neck cancer twice
Paul Mooney with his wife Lorraine and daughter Ellen

Dad Paul (59) recovers from brain and neck cancer twice

James Roulston MooneyMarch 20, 2026 11:08 am

Paul Mooney is a retired postman and three-time survivor of cancer who knows how to keep getting back up when he’s been knocked down.

The Echo spoke with Paul from Lucan ahead of Daffodil Day on Friday, March 20 and he told the story of his last seven years.

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