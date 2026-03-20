Dad Paul (59) recovers from brain and neck cancer twice
Paul Mooney is a retired postman and three-time survivor of cancer who knows how to keep getting back up when he’s been knocked down.
The Echo spoke with Paul from Lucan ahead of Daffodil Day on Friday, March 20 and he told the story of his last seven years.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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