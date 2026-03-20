Information sought on plans for supported living units in Cheeverstown
South Dublin County Council have requested further information about a proposed development of almost 100 supported living housing units on the grounds of Cheeverstown House.
Cheeverstown, a voluntary organisation that provides a wide range of residential, respite and day services to people with intellectual disabilities, submitted a planning application for a “new resident community in lieu of [the] existing residential institution” consisting of 99 new dwellings at their main campus at Cheeverstown House in Templeogue.
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AUTHOREllen Gough
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