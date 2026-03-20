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Information sought on plans for supported living units in Cheeverstown
Cheeverstown House have lodged plans for 99 supported living housing units

Information sought on plans for supported living units in Cheeverstown

Ellen GoughMarch 20, 2026 10:23 am

South Dublin County Council have requested further information about a proposed development of almost 100 supported living housing units on the grounds of Cheeverstown House.

Cheeverstown, a voluntary organisation that provides a wide range of residential, respite and day services to people with intellectual disabilities, submitted a planning application for a “new resident community in lieu of [the] existing residential institution” consisting of 99 new dwellings at their main campus at Cheeverstown House in Templeogue.

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