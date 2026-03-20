Proposals for 98-bed nursing home ‘declared withdrawn’ at Rathcoole

A planning application to restore an 18th-century schoolhouse on Rathcoole’s Main Street as a 98-bed nursing home has been “declared withdrawn” after the owners failed to provide further details for the development.

The planning application for The Glebe House, Rathcoole would have seen demolition of seven of eight single storey commercial units” to the side of the house on Eaton Drive to make space for a 98-bed residential nursing home in four two and three-storey blocks”.

The Glebe House itself, which is a protected structure built in the 1740s as a charter school, was to be restored and used to “provide administrative accommodation for the nursing home”.

However, the planning application, originally submitted in June 2025, has been declared withdrawn by the council’s planning department after owners WL Woodlawn Building Services Ltd failed to respond to a request for further information about the development.

Planners for South Dublin County Council had issued the request on August 8, 2025, looking for more information on “the extent of the works that will be necessary to provide the required structural repairs and interventions”, design and architectural impact statements and revised pedestrian and traffic layouts for site entry from Main Street.

“The application, as detailed, contains insufficient detail to permit a full assessment of the subject proposal with regard to design, visual and residential amenity,” the letter from the council stated, asking for “contextual elevation drawings of the proposed development” and more detailed analysis of sunlight and shadow impacts on surrounding developments.

There was also no flood risk assessment filed with the planning application, the “supplied Landscape Plans are not legible” enough for SDCC’s Public Realm department to assess, and the development did “not achieve the minimum required Green Space Factor (GSF) of 0.5, as outlined under GI5 Objective 4 of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028”.

Under the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, WL Woodlawn Building Services Ltd were required to “submit the Further Information within 6 months of the date of decision”, i.e.: from August 8, 2025.

They also did not request an “extension of the period of six months in advance of the expiration of that period”, and the application was “declared withdrawn by the Planning Authority” on Tuesday, February 24.

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