GAA star steps down as Sanctuary Runners CEO

FORMER Dublin GAA star Michael Darragh Macauley is stepping down from his role as CEO of Sanctuary Runners, a not-for-profit community organisation.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner, who has worked for Dublin’s Northeast Inner City (NEIC), took over from Sanctuary Runners’ founder Graham Clifford a year ago.

Clifford stepped down to focus on the organisation’s international expansion.

Ballyboden St Enda’s club man Macauley made the announcement on social media.

“I’ve had an amazing year at the helm of this very positive movement,” Macauley said.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to move on to other projects, but I am still very committed to the power of community integration through sport.

“Although I will no longer be Chief Executive, I plan to continue to show solidarity in my Sanctuary Blue and I truly value the great friendships I’ve made all around the country.”

Anna Pringle, Chair of the Board of Sanctuary Runners, said: “We have been honoured to have Michael Darragh as CEO during an exciting time for Sanctuary Runners where we have expanded our reach in Ireland and internationally”.