Appeal against go-ahead for 436 apartments

An artist’s impression of the site on the Longmile Road

Planning permission for over 400 apartments on an industrial site on the Longmile Road in Walkinstown has been appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Permission was granted by South Dublin County Council for the development, which will see the demolition of existing commercial units 16 to 21A-B in the Parkmore industrial estate to make space for the mixed-used residential and commercial/employment development.

It will provide 436 apartments with individual private open spaces, along with a community library, four commercial units – office/co-working unit, a medical centre/pharmacy and café – and a crèche.

Spread across four blocks ranging in height from 6 to 10 storeys, the proposed development includes two studio apartments, 180 one-bed, 158 two-bed and 96 three-bed apartments, plus 173 parking spaces.

The site is being developed by Watfore Ltd, a property management and development subsidiary of Dairygold.

A third-party appeal has been lodged against the council’s decision to grant permission for the 6,711 sq m site by the owners of another commercial unit in the Parkmore industrial estate.

They contend that the decision to grant permission “in this instance is premature in light of the fact that no statutory Local Area Plan has been prepared for this area” as is required under the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028.

The appeal also notes that the height, density and scale of the development is out of character with the surrounding built environment, and that it would “generate substantial additional traffic in an area already suffering from congestion”.

“The schemes reliance on cycling and walking is unrealistic given the surrounding road network and lack of safe pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure,” they said, adding that the location of the development within “an active industrial estate presents significant risks relating to noise, air quality, and general amenity for future residents”.

The case is due to be decided by An Coimisiún Pleanála by December 2025.