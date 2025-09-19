Food with passion: Chocolate Ganache Baked Cheesecake

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right

If you’re looking to impress without the stress, this Chocolate Ganache Baked Cheesecake is your new go-to dessert.

With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a rich, velvety cheesecake crowned with a glossy layer of luscious chocolate ganache.

It’s the kind of showstopper that looks like it came straight from a patisserie window but it’s surprisingly easy to make at home.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just treating yourself, this indulgent treat delivers big flavour with minimal fuss. I made this for my Brother who was home from London for a milestone birthday and it went down a treat!

Ingredients:

Cheesecake filling:

1 can condensed sweetened Milk

250g mascarpone

3 eggs

150g dark Belgium chocolate melted, slightly cooled (at least 70% cocoa)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Cheesecake filling:

100ml double cream

100g dark Belgium chocolate melted

Method:

Preheat your oven 180 /160 fan / 350f/ gas mark 4.

Line a 20cm springform baking tin with parchment paper – based and sides.

In a large mixing bowl whisk together the condensed milk, eggs, mascarpone cream and vanilla extract then fold in the melted chocolate until fully combined.

Poor into the lined baking tin and bake for 40 -45 minutes. The cheesecake filling should still have a slight wobble when it’s cooked. Leave to cool completely before transferring to the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight if your are getting ahead.

Heat the cream in a pot until steaming – don’t let it boil. Pour the warmed cream over the chocolate and let it sit for one minute then stir until nice and glossy. Allow it to cool slightly to thicken then smear all over the top of your cheesecake filling.

Chill again briefly to allow it to firm up. Bring to room temperature at least 15 minutes before serving. You can garnish the top with grated milk chocolate or fresh raspberries of your fancy it, or simply serve as it is and enjoy!

And there you have it, a rich, creamy baked cheesecake topped with silky chocolate ganache that’s as indulgent as it is effortless.

Whether you’re celebrating something special or simply craving a luxurious treat, this dessert delivers every time.

Don’t forget to snap a photo before diving in, it’s almost too pretty to eat (almost!).

If you try this recipe, I’d love to hear how it turned out for you-tag me on social media, details are above on my blog page. Happy baking!

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept