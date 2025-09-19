Firhouse Men’s Shed receives €500 donation

Members of the Firhouse Men’s Shed with Nollaig Ryan of Fanagan’s Funeral Home Tallaght

Firhouse Men’s Shed received €500 from the Tallaght branch of Fanagan’s Funeral Home supporting community initiatives locally.

“This was the first time we received such a donation from them, it is greatly appreciated and we’ll make great use of it,” said Mick Travers from the Firhouse Men’s Shed following the cheque presentation last Tuesday, September 9.

The money will mainly be used for the Men’s Shed upcoming Christmas Party, as the Firhouse branch keeps growing, with 65 members currently.

“It’s good to have local businesses on board,” added Mick, explaining that the Men’s Sheds across Ireland are “a great social outlet getting retired men out of the house.”

About 20 attended the Fanagan’s cheque presentation at the Scouts Den in Firhouse Community Centre which is where the groups’ activities are mainly based.

The activities can vary from exercise to craft works to indoor games, and would take place at different times of the week from Monday to Friday between 10am and 12 noon.

“Someone can even come down just for a coffee, there’s no pressure to take part in the activities,” explained Mick.

“When you’re retired it’s good to have something to do and somewhere to bond with others.”

The Men’s Shed members also regularly go on trips together, on a community-funded basis.

For more information and to become part of Firhouse Men’s Shed, contact Mick on 0871207993.