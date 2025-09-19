Former Shamrock Rovers CEO is appointed FAI Director of Football

FORMER Shamrock Rovers CEO John Martin has been appointed The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) as Director of Football.

A former League of Ireland player with UCD, Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers, Martin enjoyed a successful post-playing career in financial services before taking over as Chief Executive Officer with Shamrock Rovers in 2023.

Hailing from a strong footballing family, Martin’s father, Paul, and brother, Robbie, also played in the League of Ireland, while Martin – who holds a UEFA A Licence – had spells as Assistant Manager with both Shelbourne and Longford Town.

In the role of Director of Football, Martin will work directly with the Ireland Men’s & Women’s Head Coaches and the leads for Women & Girls’ Football, Competitions, Coach Education, Refereeing and Football Strategic Projects.

Martin will be part of the FAI Senior Leadership Team and will oversee the Football Leadership Team as part of his core responsibilities, which will also include bringing alignment to women & girls’ football, working with key stakeholders and delivering on strategic projects.

Martin said: “I’m excited to take up the role and responsibilities of Director of Football with the Football Association of Ireland in what is a really important period for the development and future of Irish football.

“There is fantastic work being done all around the country, but there is a lot more that we can do to facilitate players, coaches, match officials, clubs, leagues, administrators and volunteers to be even better and continue to raise standards. I’m looking forward to working with people from all levels of the game to help make Irish football stronger and ensure that we are catering for everyone involved in our game.”

The FAI are also delighted to announce that Shane Robinson will report to Martin as Technical Director following a period in an interim role.

In this position, Robinson will continue to work with all youth international teams and lead on player development, talent identification, and performance support, helping to shape the next generation of Irish players and prepare them for senior international football.