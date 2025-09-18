Shane’s blog shares stories and observations about music

‘AND on that note’ is Tallaght musician Shane O’ Fearghail’s new monthly online blog, which will be used to share stories, observations and information about music.

Shane’s distinctive voice and down-to-earth Irish style combine captivating storytelling with strong, handcrafted original songs.

Each live show is entertaining, where off-the-cuff comedy also plays a part. Coupled with his charismatic stage presence and a want to wax lyrical, Shane always performs, leaving each audience with memorable take-home moments.

He writes on his blog, “Driven largely by the rise and evolution of streaming platforms, the world of music has undergone profound change in recent years.”

Fuelled by advancing technologies, i.e., the internet and now AI, as well as the shifting sands of listener behaviour and music consumers, it seems there are fewer and fewer people spinning 45s, tapes and CDs.

“Personally… I still listen to them all.” Shane goes on to cite optimism as his instrument of choice, continuing by stating that it “leads me to where we are now… which is and has always been… community.”

He thanks fans and listeners for their support, stating that he would love to hear any ideas, recommendations, or thoughts.

His ‘Television Thursday’ series returned on September 4 and is available to view on YouTube and Facebook.

He would also like to introduce the Schonberg International Songwriting Festival, organised by himself and colleagues, running in Austria from September 19 to 21.

This week, we sat down with Shane to discuss the year he’s had, as well as the rest of the year to come.

What inspired this blog?

This blog was inspired by the fact that Music has changed so much.

As a songwriter and musician, I am merely trying to keep up with the times.

In a world of the big streams and now AI, independent artists need to work harder, or maybe smarter, to survive.

We need to get back to basics and community. Having an international fanbase, however small, I want to nurture that and keep my community close and engaged. Now more than ever, community is key.

What is ‘Television Thursday’?

‘Television Thursday’ is an online music and entertainment show that I host. Produced by Sabine Mann, my partner, it airs on the first Thursday of every month on Facebook and Youtube.

Established in 2016, it is a way to reach out to my music community. It’s light, easy and breezy, and I get to introduce new songs, play old ones, chat and share ideas and stories.

What is the Schonberg International Songwriting Festival, and how are Are you involved?

The Schönberg International Songwriting Festival is a new cultural music festival in the magical Kamptal wine valley in Austria.

With a focus on songwriting and the written word, the festival presents international artists, live concerts, and songwriting workshops (in magnificent venues) for a weekend of music and art in the idyllic setting of Schönberg am Kamp. I am the organiser and set up the festival with my colleagues.

You have a busy rest of the year ahead; do you have plans for after? Are you taking a break, or are there more events in the pipeline?

I have an Autumn tour pencilled in for the north of Germany, and next year will be busy with more international shows and our new songwriting and music community, not to mention the new music release plan which will be launched at the next Television Thursday. It will be a busy 2026.

Plan is to get to Rome for some well-needed holidays and Ireland, of course, for some solo shows. Keep your eye on the website for the details: www.shaneofearghail.com.

What has been your favourite project to work on so far, and why?

Writing and playing in general has been my favourite “project”.

With the business side of things, it’s sometimes hard to find time to sit, create and play.

The gigs are there and are playing, but they have different dynamics, as any muso or entertainer will tell you.

It’s the overall project of getting my music out there that seems to please and drive me more these days. New songs especially.

Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this point?

As always, my team: Sabine, Babsi, Jeff and Arge Musik.

My Frans too (friends, family & fans), for continuing to support the rantings and ravings of a mad wee Irish man in Europe.

And of course my sponsors Fusion Bags, Shadow guitars and all those who have stepped up for the festival.

The Echo also gets a special mention – they have been there since the very start… way back when at the first Tallaght show in front of Molloy’s.

Date will remain a secret to protect the innocent.

Mo bhuíochas.