Galco Steel acquired by Danish galvanizing firm

BALLYMOUNT company Galco Steel has been acquired by Danish galvanizing and paint group DOT.

Galco, which has revenues of more than €45m, is Ireland’s largest hot dip galvanizer.

In operation since 1967 when founded by Joe Quinn, the company headquarters are located at Galco House on Ballymount Road, with distinctive galvanised soldiers guarding the entrance.

Galco and DOT did not disclose the sale price.

According to Galco, the deal will “strengthen the foundations of the business and secure its long-term development.”

“We are pleased that the company is moving into the hands of people who recognise its potential and want to continue building on it,” said Fiona Quinn, Board Member of Galco Group and daughter of founder Joe Quinn, is a statement on the company website.

“We would also like to thank all our employees. Galco is where it is today because of their commitment, experience and hard work over many years.

We chose DOT because we share the same view on how a business should be grown: responsibly, with high standards and a genuine commitment to environmental responsibility.

Henrik Steen-Jørgensen, CEO of DOT, said: “We have been very impressed by the quality of customer service at Galco and by the strategic direction of the entire Galco Group. We see Galco as a strong platform with significant long-term development potential.”

Galco say that their people will remain with the business on unchanged terms, and the current management team continues to lead the group.

Galco currently employs about 300 people, while DOT employs about 600.

“We have a clear plan and we will deliver it step by step,” said Ed Byrne, Managing Director of Galco Group.

“Working alongside DOT gives us access to valuable experience, not only in hot dip galvanizing, but also in paint solutions.”

DOT provides surface-treatment services for materials used in construction projects from offices and apartments to bridges.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept