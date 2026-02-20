Niamh’s special intimate show remembering Eva Cassidy

Niamh Strong will perform at the Civic Theatre later this month

THINK of a beautiful tapestry with many vibrant colours. This is the best way one can describe the stunning voice of Niamh Strong.

Join Niamh and her band for a night to remember, celebrating the great Eva Cassidy in a special intimate show full of blues, soul, and jazz.

Eva Cassidy captured the world with her voice, and ‘Fields of Gold’ and ‘Songbird’ are just a few songs that touched people’s hearts and souls.

Niamh recorded her 10-track album dedicated to Eva Cassidy in 2018. According to Niamh, “Growing up, she inspired me so much with my singing. I just wanted to give back something to Eva.

So I decided to do a show remembering her, and I’m glad I did, as it’s brought so much joy and has been emotional also.

Just the way the show connects to people. It’s always a pleasure performing the show; I’m so grateful for it all ”.

Niamh Strong is currently touring around Ireland with this show and has touched a lot of people’s hearts.

Niamh is currently working with some of Ireland’s finest musicians: Mark Dudley on guitar, Diarmuid Lally on double bass, and Jason Duffy on drums.

This week, we sat down with Niamh to discuss her ‘Songbird’ tribute show to Eva Cassidy, which performs in the Civic Theatre on February 28 at 8pm.

It runs for 100 minutes with no interval and will be performed in the main space for one night only.

Tickets cost 22 euro and can be booked on the Civic website or through contacting the box office.

Also available is a meal deal of €43 (a ticket and a 2-course meal); be sure to book tickets while you can.

How did you first come to know the music of Eva Cassidy?

I discovered Eva Cassidy when I was 20 years old. I and my friends were in our flat in Rathmines having a few beers and had the television on in the background.

Eva’s live performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow came on.

We all stopped talking to complete silence as her voice captivated the room! I have been in awe of her since then!

The next day I went to Tower Records and bought the CD ‘Songbird’. I played her CD everywhere and loved the beauty of her voice and the way she made a song her own.

You recorded a 10-track album dedicated to Cassidy in 2018; would it be fair to say she has had an influence on your career and musical style? If so, why do you think this is?

I recorded an album in 2018 dedicated to her, as I wanted to give something back. She taught me how to approach a song with light and shade and power.

So yes, she has influenced me loads. I also loved the fact she sings so many different types of songs, from blues to jazz to soul to folk.

She can sing anything.

It also taught me to sing what you love but put your own version to it and make it your own even if someone else has written it.

What have been some of the biggest challenges involved with this production, and how have you navigated them?

My biggest challenges with the show have not been easy! As I’m doing it all myself.

I feel the hard work is done now, as the show has been out a few years, and hard work pays off.

It has been hard funding everything myself and promoting it also. But it didn’t stop me, as I had worked too hard to give up. It is a lot easier now.

From performing Eva Cassidy’s songs, do you have any that you would regard as your favourite, and why?

My favorite songs of Eva’s have to be ‘Kathy’s Song’ and ‘Time After Time’.

I really love them all and really enjoy performing them.

I understand that you are currently touring the show around Ireland; after the Civic performance, do you have any other gigs or dates scheduled for 2026 for this show or otherwise?

Yes, I have loads of shows in 2026. Belfast, Kinsale, Galway, and Donegal.

So I’m looking forward to them all. I can’t wait to perform in The Civic on 28th Feb; we haven’t done Dublin since 2018. So it’s always nice to sing near home.

Who would you like to thank for helping you with ‘Songbird’?

I would like to thank my incredible band: Mark Dudley (guitar), Diarmuid Lally (double bass), and Brendan Doherty.

All the theatres for their help and support and anyone who has helped promote the show also.