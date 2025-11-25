Search
Gambling arcade destroys lives – it has to be stopped
People at the meeting in Ballyfermot on Monday night

Gambling arcade destroys lives – it has to be stopped

James Roulston MooneyNovember 25, 2025 10:57 am

Members of the Ballyfermot public discussed coordinating a campaign against a planning application for a gambling arcade on Ballyfermot Road on Monday evening.

A public meeting was held in the Ballyfermot Civic Centre to discuss concerns that locals had about the planning application, which is the third on the site in a matter of months.

Read More


‘Headless chicken’ took part in Dublin riots jailed for two years

Ballyfermot

A man who took part in the Dublin riots – looting cigarettes from a Gala store and helping gather rubbish which was...

‘Tall ask’ to get new library despite growing population in community

Ballyfermot

Local residents have been told that it is a “tall ask” to get a new library in Chapelizod, despite concerns of a...

Harry’s ‘Save a smile’

Ballyfermot

A nine-year-old from Ballyfermot is the face of a new campaign from Children’s Health Foundation to remind people that some kids won’t...

Mass to resume at church after fire at parish centre

Ballyfermot

St Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church in Ballyfermot is expected to resume full evening mass services this week, over two weeks after a...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST