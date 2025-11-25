Search
It would be a lot easier to make Rathcoole Garda Station 24 hours
Rathcoole Garda Station

It would be a lot easier to make Rathcoole Garda Station 24 hours

James Roulston MooneyNovember 25, 2025 10:55 am

“There’s a Garda station already in Rathcoole and it would be easier to make that 24 hours.”

A suggestion to make Rathcoole Garda station a 24-hour location has been made after the Department of Justice offered to provide a site on the grounds of the Citywest complex for a new full-time station, should the resources be provided.

