It would be a lot easier to make Rathcoole Garda Station 24 hours
“There’s a Garda station already in Rathcoole and it would be easier to make that 24 hours.”
A suggestion to make Rathcoole Garda station a 24-hour location has been made after the Department of Justice offered to provide a site on the grounds of the Citywest complex for a new full-time station, should the resources be provided.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
