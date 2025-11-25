‘Once in a generation chance’ to buy Coldcut lands

Palmerstown Football Club has called on the local authority to seize a “once in a generation chance” and purchase the Coldcut lands that are currently up for sale.

The Dublin City Services Sports and Social Club has placed the site located in Clondalkin near Liffey Valley Retail Park up for sale with a value understood to be c€8m.

The 10.82 hectare site is on the market until noon on Thursday, November 27 and the nearby football club has called on the council to buy the land.

A statement from Palmerstown FC reads: “This is the last realistic opportunity to secure land for badly needed community and sports facilities in Palmerstown, Chapelizod and Clondalkin.”

The club claims that the current facilities they use are seasonal and they need a pitch that can last through the year.

The Coldcut lands comprise of a former GAA pitch, a pitch and putt course, mix of grass and astroturf playing fields.

The local team feels that the site could deliver all-weather pitches, a youth club, community centre, civic theatre, men’s shed and outreach services and strengthen “health, inclusion and local development for decades to come.”

Councillor Madeleine Johansson attended a meeting with local clubs and other elected representatives to discuss the lands.

Cllr Johansson stated: “I’m deeply concerned that the sale of these lands to any entity except the council would result in a huge loss of community facilities in the area.

“There are existing amenities such as pitches, an all-weather pitch and a clubhouse, all should remain for use by the community.

“This can only be guaranteed if the lands either remain with the Dublin City Services Social Club or if bought by South Dublin County Council.

“I’m very clear that I will vote against any proposal to rezone these lands for housing.”

The statement referenced the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028 which commits to preserving recreational space.

Palmerstown FC urged South Dublin County Council to purchase the land and ensure that it can benefit the wider community.

Palmerstown FC Secretary Peter Sutcliffe said: “As a club, we feel that the opportunity for the council to acquire the grounds and retain them as recreational grounds is vital for the community, the site has the potential for so many amenities that would serve the community for generations.”

