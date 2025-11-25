Search
‘Played a small part’ in scheme defrauding college of €500,000

Mark KeaneNovember 25, 2025 8:33 am

A MAN who “played a small part” in a scheme to defraud the Trinity College Hardship Fund of over half a million euro has been jailed for one year, reports Eimear Dodd.

Michael Connor (50) is one of a number of people who allowed their bank accounts to be used as part of the scheme, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

