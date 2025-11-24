Calls made for swifter responses to large-scale planning infringements

“The public wants to know, it just takes so long to get anything”.

Councillors have asked for swifter responses to large-scale planning infringements when they arise.

A call has been made by councilliors to stamp out illegal developments in a more timely manner, with an emphasis on the lack of enforcement personnel available.

Councillor Linda De Courcy told the chamber of several instances of residents contacting her with concerns about large-scale works and how they are affecting communities.

Cllr De Courcy said: “My point is that we prioritise significant enforcement issues over the smaller residential ones.”

The council stated that large-scale planning infringements, including unauthorised development or occupation of land and buildings, represent serious breaches of planning control.

Councillor Paddy Cosgrave discussed issues he has come across and the lack of information available to residents of nearby areas.

He made calls for more ways for information to be made available to concerned locals who are unaware about developments taking place on their doorsteps.

Cllr Cosgrave: “It takes so long for something to be done that we don’t get the information that we need upfront as to what’s going on on the property and people in the area, who are fearful of what might happen at that site…because they can’t get any information.”

Councillor Francis Timmons echoed the calls made by his colleague, noting that the updates the local authority provide at present are below standard.

The Clondalkin representative noted that he understands that there is a process but has called for more efficiency.

Cllr Timmons said: “If I wrote back about enforcement, they say it’s under investigation. The public wants to know, it just takes so long to get anything [done].

“Now, I understand there’s a process, but there must be some better way or more efficient way of doing that.”

