Site beside Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and Motor showroom are put forward
The Leinster Motor Group Showroom between the Naas Road and Monastery Road in Clondalkin

Ellen GoughNovember 24, 2025 10:55 am

A motor showroom site tucked in between the N7 and Monastery Road, a site that’s “the missing piece” between Adamstown and Grange Castle and lands beside the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre are among the sites proposed for rezoning in Clondalkin, Lucan and Adamstown.

Connectivity to major transport routes like the M7, M50, and train lines as well as the proposed BusConnects corridor from Liffey Valley into the city centre, cited in many of the proposals for the council’s public consultation on potential sites for residential rezoning.

