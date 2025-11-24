Search
Two golf courses, Diarmuid Phelan’s land and Newlands Farm suggested for housing
An aerial view of the Citywest Golf course and surrunding areas

Two golf courses, Diarmuid Phelan’s land and Newlands Farm suggested for housing

Ellen GoughNovember 24, 2025 10:47 am

Two golf courses, a farm at the centre of a murder trial and a parcel of sites on the Old Blessington Road are among the sites proposed for rezoning to meet the council’s housing targets.

South Dublin County Council launched a major public consultation in October inviting landowners, developers, members of the public and other interested stakeholders to “put forward suggestions for lands within the county that may be suitable for residential uses to contribute to meeting the revised housing requirements”.

Read More


This weeks front pages – November 20, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

€4m provided to projects from proceeds of crime

News

Over €4million in funding awarded to community safety projects across Dublin has come from proceeds of crime being redistributed back into local...

€100k set aside for concert at Tallaght Stadium

News

“There’s no point having a stadium there and not using it to its full potential.”€100,000 has been set aside for a concert...

CCTV cameras vandalised monitoring illegal dumping

News

Three CCTV cameras were vandalised as the council made use of the technology to investigate reports of illegal dumping across South Dublin.The...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST