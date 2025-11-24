Two golf courses, Diarmuid Phelan’s land and Newlands Farm suggested for housing
Two golf courses, a farm at the centre of a murder trial and a parcel of sites on the Old Blessington Road are among the sites proposed for rezoning to meet the council’s housing targets.
South Dublin County Council launched a major public consultation in October inviting landowners, developers, members of the public and other interested stakeholders to “put forward suggestions for lands within the county that may be suitable for residential uses to contribute to meeting the revised housing requirements”.