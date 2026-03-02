Search
Gardai and family concerned for well-being of missing Rathcoole man (63)
Mark Farnham was last seen in Rathcoole on Friday. Photo by An Garda Siochana

Echo StaffMarch 2, 2026 8:58 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mark Farnham (63) who was reported missing from his home in Rathcoole since Friday, February 27.

Mark was last seen in Rathcoole on Friday afternoon.

Mark is described as being 5 feet 10 inches in height, with grey/silver hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Mark was wearing a green/dark jacket, outdoor trousers, brown hiking boots and a backpack.

Gardaí and Mark’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 6 111, or any Garda Station.

