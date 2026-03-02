Clondalkin Drama Group are recruiting for new members

“WE’RE looking for people of all skill levels, talents and interests,” explains Michaela Courtney of Clondalkin Drama Group, who are hosting a new members’ night.

Michaela and the rest of the group are hoping that hosting a dedicated night to welcoming people who are potentially interested in joining will net us a number of new members who would like to stick around.

They are not only looking for actors but also people who would like to help out with backstage work, lights and sound, front of house, costumes and more. “We’re a small group, and our members do everything ourselves, from setup to performance,” according to Michaela.

With the group’s current number, they are limited with what they can do, so if they manage to welcome in a few new members, they will be able to achieve so much more.

This includes doing plays with bigger casts, having more efficient stage crews, and just being able to “run our shows a lot smoother”.

To those interested in joining, no prior experience is necessary. Michaela states, “we are an amateur group, and while we do strive to put on the best shows that we can, our ultimate goal is for everyone to have fun and to entertain the community.”

Clondalkin Drama Group welcomes people of all ages; their only limit is that you must be 18 or older to become a member.

The group have members ranging in age from their 20s all the way up to their 70s; “As long as you have a passion for theatre and feel physically able to take part, that’s all we need!”

Taking part in a local theatre group like this is “great for making friends, helping with your confidence, and giving people a space to express themselves and practise a fun hobby.”

The new members’ night will be a “fun, easy-going evening where newbies can just come down, meet a few members of the group (as well as the other potential new recruits), see how we work and whether they think the group is right for them.”

Expect to be playing a few easy acting/improv games, but there will be no pressure or judgement on anyone; “we just want everyone to have fun!”

The members’ night takes place on Wednesday, March 4, at 7:30pm upstairs in Quinlan’s Black Lion pub in Clondalkin Village.

If you would like to attend the new members’ night, send DEDICATED: Members of Clondalkin Drama Group a message on Facebook, Instagram, email (clondalkindramagrp@gmail.com) or text Michaela at 0851574368 to confirm that you’ll be there.

Michaela concludes by remarking that “we really hope to meet plenty of new people who would like to help us grow our group.”