Six-storey apartment block approved for Main Street

An artist impression of the plans at the former Bank of Ireland site on Tallaght Village

Planning permission has been granted for a six-storey apartment building on Tallaght’s Main Street on condition the developer reduces the number of apartments across two floors.

Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC submitted a planning application last year for 38 apartments (four one-bed and 34 two-bed) on the former Bank of Ireland site on Main Street in Tallaght Village.

Granting permission for the development on Tuesday, February 3, South Dublin County Council ordered that the two upper-most floors be reduced in scale so they would be “set back” to match the top floor of the neighbouring Priorsgate apartment block.

In a Further Information request in May 2025, SDCC had asked the developers to incorporate several amendments to the proposed development, including reducing the height of the building from six storeys to five to bring it more in line with surrounding buildings, though Irish Residential Properties REIT argued that “buildings of four to six storeys in height may eventually be constructed” along Main Street.

The council had also called for layouts to be revised so that at least 30% of the units were three-bed units “in line with the County Development Plan and the Local Area Plan”, or else to show “robust justification” as to why this requirement should be set aside.

Irish Residential Properties REIT had argued that a “study area” around the proposed development contained “notably higher share of one and two person households than the wider SDCC area” and that existing housing stock in the area “predominantly consists of three-to-four-bedroom dwellings, thereby highlighting a market need for one- and two-bedroom apartments”.

In their decision to grant permission, the council have included a condition that the floor plans on the fourth and fifth floors be revised to reflect the new scale and to also include at least six three-bed units instead of just one and two-bed units.

The fourth-floor layout must be reduced from a one-bed and six two-bed units to four three-bed units, while the fifth-floor layout must comprise of three units, with at least two three-bed units, instead of five two-bed units.

It will reduce the total number of apartments in the building by five, from 38 down to 33.

This is “to achieve LAP requirements for density (plot ratio) and unit mix for this area under the Tallaght Local Area Plan 2020 and in-so-doing deliver on the plan-led urban framework for Tallaght Village,” according to the council’s decision.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme