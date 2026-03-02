CCTV installed to deter illegal dumping is vandalised

The entrance to Mountpelier View in Jobstown and Inset, dumping inside the gate

CCTV cameras that were temporarily installed to deter illegal dumping in a Jobstown estate were vandalised towards the end of their deployment.

Council staff installed the CCTV system at Montpelier View in Kiltalown between July 22 and September 15, 2025, to combat persistent illegal dumping at the estate’s entrance.

They are currently looking to re-install the system again this year as dumping continues to plague the estate.

The issue had been raised multiple times by councillors last year, who described residents as being “at their wits end” over the problem.

Dumping had become so serious last June that the HSE had to be called to the estate over problems with rats, Cllr Kay Keane (PBP-S) had told the Tallaght Area Committee in June 2025, and waste including furniture, beds and crates had been set on fire, posing serious health risks to residents.

CCTV was installed as a temporary measure under “in accordance with the LGMA’s ‘Code of Practice for the Operation of CCTV for the Purposes of Prevention, Detection & Prosecution of Waste Offences”, according to a senior executive officer for the council’s Public Realm department, Sharon Conroy.

Ms Conroy was responding to a question from Cllr Louise Dunne (SF) at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting on Monday, February 23, over whether any prosecutions had been brought as a result of the CCTV and whether there had been any reduction in dumping at Montpelier View.

“During the deployment of the CCTV there were two incidences recorded that contravened the Waste Management Act 1996 and one incident that contravened the Litter Pollution Act 1997,” Ms Conroy replied.

“The Litter Pollution incident was dealt with by means of the issuing of a fixed penalty notice to the owner of the vehicle involved in the action.

She said the vehicles recorded during one of the Waste Management Act incidents had used “unregistered vehicle license plates and so the owner could not be identified”.

“In relation to the second incident a file has been prepared and is with the Councils Law Department to initiate legal proceedings,” she said.

Ms Conroy also shared that towards the end of the “deployment of the CCTV system, persons unknown vandalised the installation”.

“As there are still reports of ongoing dumping at Montpelier View, a repeat installation will be proposed for 2026 when a suitable location is identified,” she added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme