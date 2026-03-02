Local Enterprise Office South Dublin to spotlight vibrant Entrepreneurial Excellence at 2026 Local Enterprise Awards

ADVERTORIAL

Celebrating a decade of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, the annual Local Enterprise Awards South Dublin 2026 will take place at The Maldron Hotel, Tallaght, on Thursday, March 5th.

The event will showcase the vibrant enterprise landscape and will highlight the diverse talent and variety of business start-ups in the county.

The overall finalist will be announced on the night, and they will go on to represent South Dublin at the National Enterprise Awards Final to be held over the summer.

These awards serve as a platform to showcase, support and promote the spirit of enterprise both locally and nationally and have attracted an exceptional level of interest this year, with a record number of applications received.

Following a rigorous selection process, a shortlist of 60 nominees has been unveiled across nine distinct categories, including Export, Start Up, Tech/Innovation, Green and more.

Each category winner will be awarded €1,000, with an additional €5,000 prize for the Overall Award Winner, who will represent South Dublin at the National Awards Final later this summer at an event in The Mansion House.

Peter Connolly, Head of Enterprise at LEO South Dublin remarked, “South Dublin continues to demonstrate exceptional strength, resilience and innovation across its business community.

‘The calibre of this year’s shortlisted companies reflects the ambition and creativity driving our local economy forward.

‘We warmly congratulate each finalist on this outstanding achievement and look forward to recognising and celebrating their success at the awards ceremony.”

Noel Davidson from The Entrepreneurs Academy will MC at the event in The Maldron for what promises to be an inspiring evening, bringing together business founders, industry leaders, and local stakeholders to recognise and applaud the entrepreneurial spirit driving economic growth and innovation in South Dublin.

The awards take place during Local Enterprise Week which takes place from 3rd to 7th March. A full list of events and registration details are available at:

Local Enterprise Week 2026 – Local Enterprise Office – SouthDublin

Local Enterprise Office South Dublin is part of a nationwide network of Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) offering support to startups, the self-employed and small and medium enterprises. The 31 LEOs are operated as a partnership between Enterprise Ireland and local authorities.