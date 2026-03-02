Postal disruption has led to missed medical appointments

Postal disruption in recent months has led to missed medical appointments and the delay of important documents.

Residents in Lucan have flagged issues like delayed deliveries and post not arriving to the intended addresses, as well as important documents arriving late, causing disruption to their everyday lives.

Councillors have agreed to send a letter to An Post to seek an urgent update to the issues.

Councillor Liona O’Toole stated that many residents are fond of their local postmen but that the operational capacity is what is being called into question.

Cllr O’Toole said: “The concern is being raised about the operational capacity, staffing levels and whether the system is adequately resourced to meet the demands, particularly in a rapidly growing area like Lucan.

“Lucan has experienced significant [growth] in years and has continued to grow.”

The Lucan councillor called for the service to be improved to be able to meet the needs of the evolving area.

Councillor Helen Farrell noted that she was able to get a response from An Post on some of the issues around Christmas.

An Post had corresponded that the problems during the holiday season were a ‘perfect storm’ with several factors in play, such as the closure of a courier company.

Cllr Farrell questioned whether that was the peak of the storm as reports made to her have gone down in volume since the turn of the year.

She said: “We’re not just talking birthday cards, we’re talking really important medical information…I would support any public service that is failing the people who are paying for it that it should be pursued.

“But I would question in this case whether or not it might pass or if the worst issues might pass.

Councillors praised the postmen and postwomen that work in the local area and noted the importance of their role.

Councillor Joanna Tuffy hailed the work conducted by postal workers in her own estate every day and noted that it is a luxury to have.

Cllr Tuffy said that Denmark had removed their postal service in 2025, PostNord Danmark, due to a steep decline in letter volumes, ending 401 years of service.

The Lucan councillor said: “We can’t take for granted our postal service, it’s one of the traditional things like the milkman that we’ve retained.”

South Dublin County Council has sent a letter to An Post in search of an update on the problems faced in recent months.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.