Gardaí begin investigation following discovery of two bodies

Gardaí are investigating after two bodies were discovered at domestic residences in Cherry Orchard and Clondalkin, including the body of a child on Thursday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a domestic residence in Cherry Orchard at approximately 8:30am on Thursday morning.

A body of a male in his 40s was discovered deceased at the scene.

In follow up enquiries the body of a male child was discovered at a domestic residence in Clondalkin.

Both locations have been preserved for forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

The body of the male adult has been removed from the scene to the city morgue. The body of the male child remains at the scene.

Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

The results of these examinations will assist Gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.

The investigation is being carried out under a Senior Investigating Officer.

No additional information is available at this time.