Man arrested in connection with Balgaddy death last year

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Clondalkin man in June 2025.

A man in his late teens has been arrested by Gardaí in relation with the death of 53-year-old James Berney following an incident at his home in Foxdene Drive, Balgaddy.

Mr Berney died at Tallaght University Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in his kitchen on the night of Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The man arrested is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing.