James was ‘a gentle and harmless soul’

A Clondalkin man who was fatally stabbed in his home last Wednesday night has been remembered as “an absolute gent” and a “gentle and harmless soul”.

James Berney, known as Jake, died at Tallaght University Hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the kitchen of his home on Foxdene Drive, Balgaddy on Wednesday, June 25.

According to gardaí, the suspected attacker, who has not yet been arrested, was known to Jake and had forced his way into his home, where the 53-year-old lived with his elderly father Andrew.

Jake was a well-known painter and decorator, and well-loved by all who knew him.

“He’d never pass you by without a hello or how are you,” one neighbor said in tribute.

“Jake was a harmless happy gentleman who you would hear singing away up the ladder of a house in a world of his own as he worked away, loved by all on site,” a former work colleague said.

“Jamesy was more than an acquaintance; he was a fixture of our childhood on Foxdene Drive, eight years our senior, and always watching over us,” another former neighbour shared.

“He was the undisputed protector of our street in the eighties and early nineties – always with his hurling stick in one hand and sliotar in the other, shadowed by his magnificent Alsatian, Jason.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Jake’s family to assist them with funeral costs, which has almost raised the full target amount of €4,000.

“The financial burden of Jake’s funeral now rests on his elderly father, who is in his late 80s,” organiser Rebecca Cranny said.

“At a time when he should be surrounded by peace and support, he is instead facing the unimaginable pain and cost of laying his son to rest.

“Jake was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others, even during his own struggles. He left a mark on many lives, and now his family needs support,” she added.

A father and grandfather, Jake is survived by his father Andrew, his daughter Lorita, his son Andrew and grandchildren, as well as his brothers, their wives, aunts, nieces and extended family.

The arrangements for his private funeral have not yet been announced.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer at Lucan garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Foxdene Drive between 11pm and 12 midnight last Wednesday and observed any activity that drew their attention to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan garda station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.