Luas for 2050 looks to include an orbital route outside M50
Maurice Garvey July 10, 2025

THE Luas 2050 vision is set to include new lines to Clondalkin, Blanchardstown, Balgriffin and Clongriffin, as well as the two new circle lines, and an orbital route outside the M50 motorway.

Details of an internal presentation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) state that light rail will be a key part of future public transport in Dublin and plans for new lines should be accelerated.

It features plans for the development of two new circular Luas lines that would run on the outskirts of the city centre.

The slideshow said there were not enough trams on the Red Line which connects Dublin’s Docklands to Tallaght and Saggart.

It mentioned an option around land acquisition and possible expansion at the Red Cow could be looked at in the future.

The presentation said from 2029 onwards, they should be looking at starting work on a new Luas line every one to two years to have an advanced network by 2050.

