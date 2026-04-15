Gardai got a ‘strong smell of liquor’ from truck driver

A TRUCK driver who crashed into a van on Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, fled the scene and refused to give his details or provide a blood sample to gardai, a court heard.

Dainius Krulikas (46), with an address at The Park, Silverbanks, Stamullen, Co Meath, appeared with the aid of an interpreter before Blanchardstown District Court, charged with road traffic offences.

Garda Dylan Coady told the court that on June 15, 2024, gardai were flagged down by a member of the public on Fonthill Road to inform them of a road-traffic collision involving two vehicles.

On arrival at the scene gardai spoke to the driver of the van. When speaking to the driver of the truck, identified as Mr Krulikas, gardai got a “strong smell of intoxicating liquor” and the defendant was “unsteady on his feet.”

A demand was made for a sample but Krulikas refused. No reason for refusal was provided.

The court heard Krulikas has six previous convictions, including three for road traffic offences and a previous two-year disqualification for drink-driving.

He was not disqualified at the time of the offence in question.

Defence counsel said their client was released the previous day from Mountjoy for a separate offence, was apologetic to gardai and wants to be better in his responsibility to his two children.

Judge Peter White sentenced Krulikas to five months in prison suspended for 18 months, disqualified him from driving for four years and fined him €1,700.

“I’m giving him a chance to avoid custody. That suspended sentence will be hanging over him,” said Judge White.

Funded by Local Courts Reporting Scheme.