Gardai investigating assault search eight properties

The incident occurred outside this house in Oak Downs in the Greenpark area of Clondalkin on Tuesday November 25 2025

Gardaí from Clondalkin carried out searches under warrant at eight properties on Tuesday morning as investigations into an assault continue.

Clondalkin Gardaí searched eight properties in Dublin Metropolitan Region West and seized a number of items of evidential value.

The searches come as part of investigations into an assault where a woman suffered serious burn injuries after being set alight.

The woman who received serious burn injuries in the assault remains in a serious condition in hospital.

This investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer at an incident room established in Clondalkin Garda Station.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any persons who were in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9:30am and 10:20am on Tuesday November 25 2025 and who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.