Gardai investigating death of man in Balgaddy

A man in his 50s has died following an incident in a house in Balgaddy on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding this death, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

According to the Gardaí, the man was injured in an incident in Foxdene Drive, Balgaddy shortly after 11pm on Wednesday, June 25.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The local coroner has been informed, and the scene remains preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

This investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer at Lucan Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Foxdene Drive between 11pm and 12am on Wednesday night and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were in the vicinity of the scene are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.