‘Busy time’ for Mayor over the last 12 months

The outgoing Mayor of South Dublin, Councillor Baby Pereppadan (FG) said he had “a very nice and busy time” for the past 12 months.

Before passing the baton this Friday, June 27, to the new County Mayor to be elected by the chamber, Cllr Pereppadan spoke about the moments he enjoyed representing South Dublin.

“St Patrick’s Parade coming back to Tallaght was one of them, all the parks’ upgrades in Jobstown, Killinarden, and many other successful events I attended.”

With 23 votes electing him as Mayor one year ago, Cllr Pereppadan made history as the first Indian in Ireland to take on such a role.

In March, just after attending the St Patrick’s Parades, he was invited by the Mayor of Cochin, in his home region of Kerala, for his achievement to be acknowledged and celebrated back home and to strengthen ties between Ireland and its Indian community.

Cllr Pereppadan has lived locally for the last 18 years and in June 2024 was elected for the third consecutive time as a Fine Gael representative for Tallaght South.

Another peculiarity of his political career, his son Britto was also elected then as a Fine Gael councillor representing Tallaght Central.

With the exception of Limerick City and County, where the mayor is elected directly by voters, councillors of every local authority in Ireland elect a new mayor every year.

The mayor acts as chair of meetings in the council chamber and has a ceremonial role, representing the local authority at events and occasions.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme