Search
Pamela Kearns in the running to be new Mayor of South Dublin
Cllr Pamela Kearns

Pamela Kearns in the running to be new Mayor of South Dublin

Alessia MicalizziJune 26, 2025 10:10 am

“I can’t confirm I’ll be the new Mayor, but I would like to be,” said Labour councillor Pamela Kearns ahead of the election of the new Mayor of South Dublin on Friday.

The Echo understands that Cllr Kearns, currently representing the Local Electoral Area of Rathfarnham-Templeogue, is the favoured one to become new Mayor of the County.

Read More


‘Beyond scandalous’ number of council homes vacant in the county

News

Over 150 council homes in South Dublin were refused by eligible households in 2025, while 76 out of the overall stock remain...

Babies are the perfect model of emotion

News

A programme that brings babies into primary schools to teach children empathy will celebrate one more year of success on Tuesday.Now at...

Over €400,000 granted to 27 community projects

News

Over €400,000 was granted to 27 South Dublin community projects under the Local Enhancement Programme 2025.While one quarter of the funding alone...

Motion on grants to upgrade fireplaces goes up in smoke

News

A motion calling for a grant allowing people to upgrade their homes to include open fires has been voted down by councillors...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST