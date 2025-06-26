3D-printed gun falls out of man’s ballistic vest during search

The 3D-printed gun fell out of a ballistic vest. Photos An Garda Siochana

A man has been arrested and charged after a 3D-printed gun fell out of a ballistic vest he was wearing while being searched by gardaí.

The man in his 20s had been stopped on Tuesday evening, June 24, after uniform Gardaí from Kilmainham (Community Engagement) Garda Station observed two males of interest entering a taxi, while on routine patrol along Turvey Avenue, Inchicore.

On stopping the taxi, the Gardaí were met by a strong smell of cannabis.

The two males were informed they were going to be searched under the provisions of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

One of the males was found to be wearing a ballistic vest and in possession of a substantial sum of money.

As he was being searched, a .22 calibre pistol fell from being concealed in the ballistic vest.

The male in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the seizure and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No. 4) on Thursday morning.

In the course of a follow-up operation on Wednesday, June 25, investigating Gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Dublin’s inner city where a second male, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the operation.

He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in the Dublin Region.

The firearm seized, believed to be a 3D-printed pistol, is now subject to full technical examination and an investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary commended the work of “two uniform members of An Garda Síochána going about their duties diligently and proactively”.

“This was a timely intervention likely to have saved lives or prevented serious injury and is another dangerous firearm which has been taken off the streets of Dublin,” he said.

“Gardaí across the Dublin region are on duty 24 hours a day, supporting local communities and working hard to An Garda Síochána’s mission of keeping people safe”.