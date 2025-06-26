Official name unveiled for new children’s hospital

The official name of the long-awaited new national children’s hospital in Dublin has been announced by the Minister of Health.

Minster Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced on Wednesday, June 25, that the new hospital will simply be called the ‘National Children’s Hospital Ireland’.

“When a parent or guardian is getting off a train at Heuston or Connolly and getting a taxi for their child’s appointment, they’ll be able to say: ‘take me to the National Children’s Hospital Ireland’ and there will be no doubt about where they are going,” Minister Carroll MacNeill said.

Currently under construction, a process subject to long delays and a staggering €2billion price tag, the National Children’s Hospital Ireland will be the largest and most advanced children’s hospital in Ireland.

According to her department, the name reflects the vision of the new hospital being a hub in a national network of paediatric care, which will work with regional and local paediatric units to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all children, as close to home as clinically suitable.

It was chosen following engagement with a number of stakeholders, including the Youth Advisory Council whose members help to inform policy and service development by sharing their experiences of Children’s Health Ireland hospital services – a engagement process that reportedly cost €4,500.

A Bill had been tabled before the Dáil in April by Sinn Fein to name the hospital after 1916 hero and pioneering medic, Dr. Kathleen Lynn.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South Central, Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, has expressed disappointment at the “unimaginative” new name, calling it a “a missed opportunity to do justice to our history”.

“The Seanad voted unanimously on two occasions for the naming of the hospital after Dr. Lynn, including one motion put forward by Fianna Fáil themselves,” he said.

“This new name appears to contravene the Government’s own legal requirements under Section 9D of the Official Languages (Amendment) Act 2021, whereby any newly established statutory body must only have an Irish language name.

“What was Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s problem with Ospidéal Náisiúnta Kathleen Lynn do Leanaí? Why are they so opposed to celebrating a woman whose name had achieved widespread consensus support, even amongst their own party representatives?” he said.