Keelin is a player to watch out for

RATHCOOLE native Keelin Comiskey was recently named U16 International Player of the Year by the FAI and is currently having a breakthrough season with the Shamrock Rovers first team squad.

The 15-year-old has massively impressed since graduating Rovers academy and is one to keep an eye on in future. Comiskey spoke to The Echo about her playing career so far and future ambitions.

Before making the switch to Rovers, Comiskey initially played for Peamount United where she would line out for both the boys and girls teams, playing a couple of years above her age in the latter category. Comiskey commented on whether she had ever had any difficulty being a girl on the boys team for multiple years throughout her youth.

“Not really from the boys but more from the parents on the other team, more like them giving out to the boys probably. I never had any problems with the boys though.”

Comiskey spoke about making the switch to Rovers last year and coming into a new set up.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I was coming into the League of Ireland and not knowing what to expect. We ended up doing really well. I learned a lot and developed a lot as a player and won the cup and league.”

Comiskey certainly did develop as a player and was promoted to the Rovers first team at the start of the 2025 campaign. She has made 10 appearances for Rovers so far this season with eight of them being starts. Hugely impressive for someone who is still only 15.

“When I was approached about coming into the first team I probably wasn’t expecting to be doing so well and I was more excited about the challenge.”

Rovers next game is against Waterford this Saturday at Tallaght stadium where they will participate in the opening round of the FAI Cup.

“I’m excited, we were meant to play Waterford the week before last but it was called off due to the weather so I think that we are just ready to play them now. A new challenge because they are a different team we haven’t played against before.”

Comiskey spoke of the club’s ambitions in the tournament this year with Shelbourne and Athlone widening the gap between themselves and the rest in the league.

“I think a huge part of being in Shamrock Rovers is we want to win things. We want to win silverware. We need success and I think we just need to get a run of games together in the league and we are capable of catching up. For now we really need to focus on the cup and we need to just try and win games.”

This is Comiskey’s first season playing at the senior level and has adapted brilliantly to life on a League of Ireland pitch with her toughest test coming off the field.

“I’m really enjoying it. I didn’t know what I was expecting but I’m really enjoying it. It was a tough challenge with the physicality and technical ability of the players but I think I’m embracing it and really enjoying playing against these top sides. The media is probably the hardest thing honestly!”

Comiskey, named as U16 Player of the Year for her exploits with Rover’s academy side the previous season has not let the award go to her head and while she is proud, knows there is still lots of work to be done.

“I’m proud of it but I think the main thing is the team and I do prefer winning as a team, with the team. That’s what you’re working on week in week out. You work together to win matches, to win big things. It’s just an added bonus to win the personal award.”