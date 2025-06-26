Rovers and Pat’s look to bounce back

Action from the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park Photo by George Kelly

SHAMROCK Rovers were unable to beat their northside rivals Bohemians for the third successive time this season, suffering a 2-0 defeat in Dalymount Park last Monday evening.

It was the home side who started the tie strongest and with the wind behind them, Bohemians outworked and outskilled Rovers for 45 minutes which saw them head into the break leading thanks to goals from Dayle Rooney and James Clarke.

Rovers would take more of a grasp on the game in the second half, managing more of the possession with improved performances from the likes of Pico Lopez who cleared a certain goal off the line. Aaron Greene was hauled off at half time and replaced by Michael Noonan.

The 16-year-old immediately looked dangerous when coming onto the pitch and straight away found himself involved in Rovers attacking play, still he was unable to add on to his recent goal tally with Rovers coming closest to scoring from a strike by Dylan Watts at the edge of the box, producing an excellent save from the Bohemians goalkeeper.

Despite the loss, Rovers are nine points clear of second place Bohemians in the table, yet with two games in hand Bohs will be looking to reduce that deficit down to three points. Could we have a title race on our hands?

“There’s lots of different elements, I’ve got to look at how we prepared. Was it the right information, tactics or team.

‘The number one thing demanded in these games is that you run and in the first half, for me we didn’t run anywhere near enough.

It was a disappointing night for all the South Dublin teams in the Premier Division.

St Pats hosted Derry City at Richmond Park where they were beaten 1-0.

While keeping possession well, Pats look like they have lost a purpose and confidence in attacking and are majorly struggling to put the ball in the back of the net.

The return of Aidan Keena was supposed to alleviate this however the forward still finds himself limited to substitute appearances.

The likes of Jay McClelland and Jake Mulraney have been unable to capture their previous form as of yet.

The loss extends a terrible run of form that the Saints have found themselves in recently.

The worst since Stephen Kenny took charge midway through last season, they now have won a single match out of their last five and with 21 points for grabs over the course of their last seven games, Pats have only managed to earn five.

The dip in form has seen them totally dip out of any shot at a title race and they are now at risk of dropping out of the European spot race altogether.

Currently sixth in the league Pats are two points above Galway United and only three above Waterford in eighth place.

A serious turn of fortunes will be needed at Richmond Park if they hope to rescue their season.

Friday night sees the League of Ireland is back in action with Shamrock Rovers hosting Waterford FC in Tallaght.

Rovers will be heavy favourites heading into the game though Waterford will present more of a challenge than people may think.

Despite being eight in the league the side have shown that they are more than capable of competing with the big teams and are currently coming off two wins over Bohemians and Shelbourne in their most recent fixtures.

Meanwhile Pats travel to lowly Cork City hoping to ensure three points in what must be seen as a must win game for them.