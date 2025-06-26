May Sports Star of the Month is Adam Charles

Éanna basketball coach Hillary Nets accepts the Active South Dublin Sport Star of Month Award for May on behalf of Éanna player Adam Charles from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo

Éanna basketball player Adam Charles has played a huge role in his club and schools success this year.

Adam, who is a member of the Ireland panel, was named Basketball Ireland Player of the Year last month following a brilliant campaign.

Adam is one of three players to return from the Ireland squad which secured an 11th place finish last year and now looks forward to the FIBA Youth EuroBasket tournament in Pitesti, Romania next month.

He has helped his club team win 34 out of 36 games this year and is certainly a player to watch out for in the future.

He had a big say in his school Éanna lifting the U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup, following a 92-72 win over Titans at the National Basketball Arena.

Again Adam picked up the Most Valuable Player Award, registering up 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers for his winning side.

He played a big role a few weeks later with his school Coláiste Éanna winning the All-Ireland Under 19A Boys Schools League Final in the National Basketball Arena with the Ballyroan side coming from 14 points down in the second quarter and clinch a thrilling 61-58 victory over St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise with Adam scoring 22 points.