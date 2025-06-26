Search
May Sports Team of the month is Kilnamanagh U15s girls Soccer Team
Kilnamanagh U15 players Hannah Kelly, Ella Brady, Lily Power and Ava Kelly along with coaches Simon Johnston and Damien Power receive the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month Award for May from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, David Kennedy, Editor, The Echo, and Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel

Echo StaffJune 26, 2025 1:17 pm

KILNAMANAGH U15 girls team claimed the SFAI All-Ireland title for the very first time.

The Tallaght side put together a fine team display as they overcame the challenge of Peamount United 2-1 in Jackson Park.

Having won the U12 final two years ago, many of the Kilnamanagh team are playing a year up which makes the win all the more impressive.

“It was the first time for the club to win the SFAI U15 All-Ireland Cup,” said Kilnamanagh U15 coach Damien Power.

“It’s a great achievement for the club and for the team.

“The team won the title a few years ago at U12 level and to win it again is a great achievement for all the players.

“Girls football is huge at the moment in the area. The club is adding teams every year and we are doing really well at Academy level and upwards,” added Damien. Scan the QR code to watch video.

