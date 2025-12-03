Gardai investigating discovery of man’s body in Knocklyon

Gardaí said they are investigating “all the circumstances” following the discovery of a body in Dublin 16, on Monday.

The body of a man was discovered in the Knocklyon area on Monday, December 1.

A spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said that the man’s body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue pending formal identification.

They said the coroner has been notified and “a post-mortem examination has been completed”.

Enquiries are ongoing, and a technical examination of the scene was carried out, the spokesperson said.