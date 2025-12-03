Satellite library in Rathcoole to be linked to new Citywest one

The hub will be serviced by Citywest Library

RATHCOOLE is set to be provided with a satellite library linked to the upcoming Citywest library, reports James Roulston Mooney.

The new satellite library is considered a current capital priority and is at the initiation stage of development.

The hub will be serviced by the Citywest library when opened and will exist to serve the expanding population in the catchment area.

Councillor Francis Timmons welcomed the news and noted the importance of books in people’s lives.

Cllr Timmons stated: “In terms of the population in Newcastle, Saggart and Rathcoole, they’ve got huge and I’m delighted to see that Rathcoole is going to be next.

“I’ve been raising this for a number of years. I’m an avid book reader and I know some of the more difficult times of my life books got me through that, so I think it’s really important.

“You’re never alone in the world when you’ve got a book.”

The current combined population of the Citywest- Saggart-Rathcoole corridor is approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people.

More population growth is expected in the region, with a projected figure for 2036 being upwards of 15,000.

Library services were allocated €15.4 million in the latest local authority budget for the coming year. Cllr Timmons noted that the investment is important as he feels that children should have access to books in their local community.

Rathcoole and the rest of the corridor is currently serviced through the Mobile Library and its weekly public stops in the area.

Saggart is expected to be serviced by the incoming Citywest library, which is anticipated to cost South Dublin County Council just under €8 million to deliver.

Elsewhere, Newcastle has been recommended for future inclusion in the next County Development Plan, dated 2029–2034, for a local library hub sized at approximately 500m².

Population, social need, cost, potential for external funding or grants, current provision, complexity of the project and alignment with the current County Development Plan are factors considered in creating additional library services across South Dublin.

Councillor William Carey noted that the process of finding land to rezone to provide more housing in the region has begun and that he finds it important that Newcastle is provided with a library in the future.

Cllr Carey said: “I do think the forward vision has to be that that town will have a library because I don’t think it’s acceptable that the children of those towns have to migrate either to Clondalkin or to Rathcoole or to Saggart to go [to a library].

“So, I do think it’s important that Newcastle is on the map for a library in the future.”

