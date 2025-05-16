Search
Gardai investigating incident ‘of criminal damage’ at Luas stop in Cookstown
Alessia MicalizziMay 16, 2025 8:59 am

Gardaí are investigating an incident “of criminal damage” which occurred earlier this month at the Cookstown Luas Stop in Tallaght.

The Echo understands a projectile was fired at high power towards the Luas driver’s cab window and broke it, but the driver wasn’t affected.

