Gardai investigating incident ‘of criminal damage’ at Luas stop in Cookstown
Gardaí are investigating an incident “of criminal damage” which occurred earlier this month at the Cookstown Luas Stop in Tallaght.
The Echo understands a projectile was fired at high power towards the Luas driver’s cab window and broke it, but the driver wasn’t affected.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
