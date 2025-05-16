GAA club members to run 300km to raise funds for support group

MEMBERS of a GAA club are preparing for a 300km run to raise funds for a local support group for kids with additional needs.

Ballyfermot Gaels GAA Club plan to host the event ‘Ballyfermot to Kerry 300km’ on Saturday, May 17.

It will take place in and around the Ballyfermot area, with members of the club walking or running between 5km and 10km to help reach 300km and raise funds for Neurovibe Tribe.

NeuroVibe Tribe and D10 Autism Friendly Town are a voluntary group of parents who advocate for the children with additional needs in Ballyfermot and the wider community.

Earlier this year, the group were recognised for their work at the annual AsIAm Autism Friendly Towns Awards 2025 in the Mansion House.

In April, NeuroVibe Tribe organised the first ever walk for autism in Ballyfermot and it was a resounding success with up to 200 people attending the event in People’s Park.

Announcing details of the fundraiser in a social media post, Ballyfermot Gaels say the non-profit voluntary group do “amazing work and activities for children with additional needs.”

“All money raised will go to the group to help them continue their amazing work in helping Ballyfermot becoming an autism friendly town.

“Every donation, no matter the size, can make a real difference in helping our community become more inclusive,” said Ballyfermot Gaels.

The GAA club have set up a GoFundMe for the fundraiser.