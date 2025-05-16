Masterplan for Lucan House could bring benefits of €2.5m
South Dublin County Council expect to present the final Lucan House Masterplan to elected members “by early June.”
In response to a question by Lucan councillor Helen Farrell (IND), SDCC said the Masterplan “is currently progressing through the feasibility and concept design stages.”
