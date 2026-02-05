Gardai issue appeal for help locating Clondalkin man (60)

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Gerard Moroney (60) who was reported missing from Clondalkin on Wednesday, February 4.

Gerard is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of thin build, with short grey hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his arm.He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, green trousers and black boots.

Gerard is known to frequent Gorey and Courtown in Co. Wexford and Dublin.

He may have a grey Ford Transit van.Gardaí and Gerard’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Gerard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.