Gardai issue appeal for help locating Clondalkin man (60)
Gerard Moroney was reported missing from Clondalkin on Wednesday

Echo StaffFebruary 5, 2026 9:43 am

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Gerard Moroney (60) who was reported missing from Clondalkin on Wednesday, February 4.

Gerard is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of thin build, with short grey hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his arm.He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, green trousers and black boots.

Gerard is known to frequent Gorey and Courtown in Co. Wexford and Dublin.

He may have a grey Ford Transit van.Gardaí and Gerard’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Gerard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

