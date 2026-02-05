Man (24) lost control of scrambler and slid into another vehicle

A MOTORCYCLIST who lost control and collided with a vehicle was disqualified from the road for a year at Tallaght District Court.

Shane Brogan (24), Donomore Crescent, Tallaght, appeared before court pleading guilty to road traffic charges of driving a scrambler without insurance and licence.

Garda Eoin Deveraux told the court that on January 25, 2024 at Killinarden Heights, the accused drove past gardai on a scrambler bike and lost control, sliding into the rear of a vehicle.

The court heard Mr Brogan has 15 previous convictions, including a previous disqualification for no insurance.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said his client was not banned at the time of the offence in question but had apologised unreservedly for his actions and has a disability with Autism and ADHD.

Judge Liz Healy disqualified Mr Brogan from the road for a year and fined him €800.

