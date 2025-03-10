Gardai issue appeal for witnesses after discovery of body in canal

THE body of a man was discovered on the Grand Canal at Coolscuddan in Newcastle on Saturday morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses of the unidentified male, who has since been removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary.

Garai are appealing to anyone in the area walking or cycling along the canal between the 12th Lock in Lucan and Hazelhatch Bridge on Thursday and Saturday to come forward.

A garda statement released said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body of an unidentified male in the Grand Canal at Coolscuddan, Newcastle, Co. Dublin on Saturday morning, 8th March 2025.

“The man’s body has been removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary, “A post-mortem examination took place yesterday, Saturday 8th March 2025.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area, particularly those who were walking or cycling, between the 12th Lock, Lucan and Hazelhatch Bridge, Co. Dublin between Thursday 6 March and Saturday 8 March 2025 to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to Gardaí”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.