Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on M50

A MOTORCYCLIST in his 50s was tragically killed on the M50 near Junction 7 at the Lucan/Palmerstown exit on Sunday.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the scene around 12.30pm after they were alerted to the accident involving a car and the motorbike on the southbound carriageway.

The motorcyclist who passed away has been named as Christian Rasmussen, originally from ­Denmark, but who had been living in Carlow for many years.

There were no other injuries involved and gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the fatal collision.

A garda statement said: “Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed an examination of the scene, and the southbound carriageway has now reopened.

“The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M50 in both directions at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.